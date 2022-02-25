Bangladesh keen to increase engagement with ASEAN: PM

Bangladesh

UNB
25 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 05:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh keen to increase engagement with ASEAN: PM

She sought a more pro-active support from the ASEAN to ensure an "early, safe and dignified" repatriation of the displaced Rohingya people whom Bangladesh temporarily sheltered purely on humanitarian grounds

UNB
25 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 05:54 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Terming Bangladesh a geographically contiguous neighbour of the ASEAN, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her country's keen interest to further strengthen institutional engagements with the important regional organisation. 

She sought a more pro-active support from the ASEAN to ensure an "early, safe and dignified" repatriation of the displaced Rohingya people whom Bangladesh temporarily sheltered purely on humanitarian grounds.   

The PM said this in her message to President of the Philippines Rodrigo Roa Duterte on the occasion of the 50 years of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the Philippines, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Mentioning the phenomenal socio-economic achievements of Bangladesh over the last 50 years, Sheikh Hasina reiterated her commitment to working with the international community to ensure a safe, equitable and sustainable world for the posterity.  

President Duterte said, "Bangladesh, having transitioned to one of the most successful economies in the world, will play a greater role in the South Asian region and beyond". 

The two leaders vowed to further strengthen the shared journey of the two friendly countries in the next 50 years and beyond.    

Sheikh Hasina recalled with gratitude the early recognition the Government of the Philippines accorded on 24 February 1972 to an independent Bangladesh. 

She also fondly recalled the stop-over in Manila by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his return journey from Tokyo in 1973 to express his gratitude to the friendly Government and people of the Philippines for their magnanimous gesture.  

Both the leaders praised the strong, cooperative and friendly relations that have been nurtured between the two friendly countries in the last five decades, including trade, investment, education, tourism, cultural exchange, people-to-people contacts, etc. 

The two leaders expressed optimism that the two countries would explore newer areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two friendly peoples. 

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his Philippines counterpart Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. locsin, Jr. also exchanged messages on the occasion of the fifty years of bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and the Philippines.  

Top News

PM Hasina / ASEAN / Philippines President Duterte / Rohingya repatriation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

6h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

6h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

53m | Videos
Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

53m | Videos
Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

58m | Videos
Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

58m | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused