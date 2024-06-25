Bangladesh Jute Products Exhibition Centre inaugurated in Bhutan

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 02:12 pm

Saber Chowdhury said Bhutan-Bangladesh friendship will be stronger by setting up an exhibition centre for jute products of Bangladesh for the first time abroad

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury inaugurates Bangladesh Jute Products Exhibition Centre in Thimpu, Bhutan, along with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. Photo: Courtesy
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury inaugurates Bangladesh Jute Products Exhibition Centre in Thimpu, Bhutan, along with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. Photo: Courtesy

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the incumbent government has taken various initiatives to fulfil Bangladesh's commitment to protecting the world's environment by disseminating Bangladeshi eco-friendly and biodegradable jute products all over the world, including Bhutan.

He made the remarks while speaking at the inaugural session of the Bangladesh Jute Products Exhibition Centre in Thimpu, Bhutan, on Monday evening.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay inaugurated the exhibition, organised by the Bangladesh Embassy in Thimpu, according to a message received here today.

Saber Chowdhury said Bhutan-Bangladesh friendship will be stronger by setting up an exhibition centre for jute products of Bangladesh for the first time abroad. It will not only protect the environment but also play a positive role in bilateral trade.

Bhutan's Foreign Minister, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment, Minister of Health, Minister of Power and Natural Resources, Foreign Secretary, Secretary of Natural Resources and other senior officials of the Government of Bhutan were present on the occasion.

Among others, Bangladesh Ambassador to Bhutan Shivnath Roy and Embassy Counselor Sujan Debnath spoke on the occasion. Besides, the leaders of Bhutan Chamber of Commerce, a large number of Bhutanese businessmen, importers and handicraft traders were present.

After the inauguration, Bhutanese leaders and businessmen visited the exhibition centre and Bangladeshi jute products.  They were impressed by the versatile goods produced from Bangladesh jute like jute bags, shoes, carpets, tissue boxes, kitchen items, clothing, office files, conference files, pen holders and home furnishings.

They hoped that a permanent market for Bangladeshi jute products would soon develop in Bhutan.

According to embassy sources, the quantity and number of jute products will increase in the near future.  As a result, the market for Bangladeshi jute products will develop in different cities of Bhutan.

