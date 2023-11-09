Bangladesh, Jordan highlights importance of concluding pending bilateral instruments for diversified ties

Bangladesh and Jordan have discussed tapping the full potential of bilateral trade, employment of more skilled manpower in Jordan, establishment of direct air connectivity, increasing tourism cooperation and cooperation at multilateral forums.

The two countries put emphasis on concluding a number of pending bilateral instruments for diversified engagements between the two brotherly countries.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen had a bilateral meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Majed Alqatarneh in Amman 8 November and discussed the issues, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Masud Momen invited the Jordanian Foreign Secretary to visit Dhaka early 2024 for the next meeting.

During the meeting the Foreign Secretary reiterated Bangladesh's unwavering support to the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people through the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina strongly raised the Palestinian issue in all her recent engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for the unity of the Ummah at the recently held International Conference on Women in Islam held in Jeddah and meeting with the OIC Ambassadors based in Dhaka, said Masud Momen.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted the development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and invited Jordanian businesses to take advantage of the opportunities created by it.

Jordanian Foreign Secretary thanked Bangladesh for sheltering over 1 million Rohingyas from Myanmar.

He also mentioned that the people of Jordan are proud of the recent economic development of Bangladesh.

He briefed about the various initiatives taken by Jordan for a ceasefire in the occupied Palestine and for finding a permanent and just solution for the people of Palestine.

The two sides highlighted holding foreign office consultations on a regular basis. The discussion continued over lunch hosted by the Jordanian counterpart in honor of the Foreign Secretary.

Earlier, in the morning, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen paid a courtesy call on Prince Hassan bin Talal at the Royal Court of Jordan.

Prince Hassan briefed Foreign Secretary on the Gaza situation and its root causes.