Bangladesh joins UK in leading global action to tackle sexual violence in conflict

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 08:03 pm

Related News

Bangladesh joins UK in leading global action to tackle sexual violence in conflict

The UK foreign secretary today (28 November) opened an international conference in London

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 08:03 pm
Bangladesh joins UK in leading global action to tackle sexual violence in conflict

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is bringing together representatives of around 70 countries including Bangladesh to drive forward urgent action to tackle the scourge of sexual violence in conflict.

The two-day conference in London this week (28-29 November) will put survivors of this abhorrent crime at the centre of the global response, said a press release of UK High Commission in Dhaka. 

Bangladesh is represented by Fazilatun Nessa Indira MP, state minister for Women and Childrens' Affairs; Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, secretary, Ministry of Women and Childrens' Affairs; and Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The delegation also includes human rights activists Shireen Huq and Rani Yan Yan; lawyers Raziya Sultana and Sara Hussain; academic Dr Bina D'Costa; and artist Leesa Gazi.

Nadia Murad and Dr Denis Mukwege – who won a joint Nobel Peace Prize for their work to combat sexual violence – will be in attendance alongside the Countess of Wessex and International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan.

Opening the conference, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, "The very threat of rape and sexual violence as a weapon of war, or as part of its aftermath, should bring immediate international condemnation, and swift action to deter those attacks before they occur.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with survivors, determined to bring justice.

"And today I want to send an unequivocal message to those who order, allow or perpetrate sexual violence against women and girls: it isn't combat; it isn't strength; it is cowardice. We will not rest in our efforts to protect those potential victims, and prosecute the perpetrators," he added.

According to the media release, new evidence showed that an estimated 20 to 30 % of women and girls in conflict-affected settings experience sexual violence.

This week's conference marks 10 years of the UK Government's landmark Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI).

The UK has been at the vanguard of efforts to combat conflict-related sexual violence for the past decade, ever since former Foreign Secretary William Hague and Angelina Jolie jointly launched PSVI in 2012.

Since then, the UK has supported nearly 100 projects across 29 countries – from safe shelters in Bosnia, to judicial support in Iraq and Colombia, and training for peacekeepers in East Africa. 

sexual violence / British High Commission / UK Foreign Secretary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

8h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

8h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will Arab Spring in Qatar World Cup end?

When will Arab Spring in Qatar World Cup end?

1h | Videos
Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

1h | Videos
Top 5 movies on football

Top 5 movies on football

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The film that changed box office calculations

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman