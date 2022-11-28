Bangladesh joins UK in leading global action to tackle sexual violence in conflict

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is bringing together representatives of around 70 countries including Bangladesh to drive forward urgent action to tackle the scourge of sexual violence in conflict.

The two-day conference in London this week (28-29 November) will put survivors of this abhorrent crime at the centre of the global response, said a press release of UK High Commission in Dhaka.

Bangladesh is represented by Fazilatun Nessa Indira MP, state minister for Women and Childrens' Affairs; Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, secretary, Ministry of Women and Childrens' Affairs; and Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The delegation also includes human rights activists Shireen Huq and Rani Yan Yan; lawyers Raziya Sultana and Sara Hussain; academic Dr Bina D'Costa; and artist Leesa Gazi.

Nadia Murad and Dr Denis Mukwege – who won a joint Nobel Peace Prize for their work to combat sexual violence – will be in attendance alongside the Countess of Wessex and International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan.

Opening the conference, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, "The very threat of rape and sexual violence as a weapon of war, or as part of its aftermath, should bring immediate international condemnation, and swift action to deter those attacks before they occur.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with survivors, determined to bring justice.

"And today I want to send an unequivocal message to those who order, allow or perpetrate sexual violence against women and girls: it isn't combat; it isn't strength; it is cowardice. We will not rest in our efforts to protect those potential victims, and prosecute the perpetrators," he added.

According to the media release, new evidence showed that an estimated 20 to 30 % of women and girls in conflict-affected settings experience sexual violence.

This week's conference marks 10 years of the UK Government's landmark Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI).

The UK has been at the vanguard of efforts to combat conflict-related sexual violence for the past decade, ever since former Foreign Secretary William Hague and Angelina Jolie jointly launched PSVI in 2012.

Since then, the UK has supported nearly 100 projects across 29 countries – from safe shelters in Bosnia, to judicial support in Iraq and Colombia, and training for peacekeepers in East Africa.