Bangladesh joins Apostille Convention, easing document verification for people going abroad

Bangladesh today (29 July) joined the Apostille Convention of 1961, simplifying the document verification process for Bangladeshi citizens going abroad to study and work.

"As a result, the documents attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the country will not have to be re-attested in other countries and Bangladeshis going abroad will save approximately Tk500-600 crore every year," said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud after formally handing over the 'Instrument of Accession' on behalf of the country at the Apostille Convention accession ceremony in the Netherlands, reads a press release.

Bangladesh became a party to the 'Convention of 5 October 1961 Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents', also known as the Apostille Convention, through this ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

Joining this convention is a landmark step for Bangladesh and the country's students will benefit the most, Hasan said.

If one uses the apostille certificate issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they will not have to go to foreign embassies or foreign ministries or any other foreign authorities for verification by spending time, effort and money, the minister said.

"Electronic apostille certificates will be issued after verification through the electronic apostille programme or e-APP. The authenticity and correctness of such certificates can be verified from other countries with the QR codes. This will reduce the various types of hassles students and professionals face while going abroad," he added.

After the ceremony, Hasan Mahmud held a courtesy meeting with Paul Hujits, foreign secretary of the Netherlands.