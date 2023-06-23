Bangladesh joining group of developed countries under PM Hasina: Joy

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's hands, Bangladesh is now crossing the dream of enrolling in the list of developed countries.

"Digital Bangladesh has now emerged as a wonder of the world by spreading the boundaries of dreams. As a hero's nation, the Bengali nation has regained honour in the international arena," he said.

In a Facebook post from his verified account, Joy said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also won the 2014 elections by announcing a zero-tolerance policy and vision 2021 against terrorism and militancy with the spirit of the Liberation War.

She is serving as prime minister for the fourth time after winning the 11th election in 2018, he mentioned.

For the last 52 years of Bangladesh, Joy said, the Awami League has had the opportunity to run the country for 22 and a half years after a lot of difficult times.

During this Awami period, Sheikh Hasina led the country for 19 years.

"Under her indomitable leadership, the Awami League government removed hunger and poverty from the country," Joy said.

Every corner of the country is electrified now, he said.

Domestic business and connectivity are growing with the upgradation of the main roads from Teknaf to Tetulia, Joy mentioned.