Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote protests against attacks on Hindus in Shariatpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 10:43 pm

Earlier on 5 August, hundreds of unidentified individuals reportedly vandalised a temple at the Dhanuka Manasa Bari in the district

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote (BJHM) today (10 August) staged a demonstration in Shariatpur against the reported attacks, vandalism, arson, seizing of lands, harassment, and temple desecration targeting the Hindu community in various parts of the country.

The demonstration started in front of the Central Shaheed Minar in the district. From 11am to 12:30pm they formed a human chain and then marched on the Dhaka-Shariatpur road.

Speakers at the demonstration demanded security from the government and administration for the minorities.

Earlier on 5 August, hundreds of unidentified individuals reportedly vandalised a temple at the Dhanuka Manasa Bari in the district.

Govinda Chakraborty, general secretary of the Dhanuka Manasa Bari Temple Committee, told The Business Standard, "Hundreds of unidentified individuals attacked the temple around 9pm.

"They damaged the statues at the Krishna temple and the Manasa temple, stealing the furnishings as well. We were too frightened to leave our homes. Meanwhile, the attackers encircled our houses with the intention of causing further destruction."

"When the army personnel arrived at the scene, they fled," he added.

Saifuddin Giyas, additional district magistrate (Revenue) of Shariatpur, said, "After receiving reports of an attack on a temple at Manasa Bari, we sought the army's help."

Following the incident, students and locals began guarding various temples in the district. Since then, no reports of attacks or vandalism on any other temples in the district have been received.

