Bangladesh, Japan to work together in building Smart Bangladesh: Palak

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 09:05 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Japan to work together in building Smart Bangladesh: Palak

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said Bangladesh and Japan have agreed to work together in different areas of ICT to accelerate Bangladesh's journey towards building a knowledge-based Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

A Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) was signed to this regard on Wednesday between the governments of Bangladesh and Japan in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at the Large Meeting Room of the Japanese Prime Minister Office.

State Minister of ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori put initials on the MoC on behalf of their respective sides.

The two countries will cooperate with each other to prevent and respond to the fast-growing cyber incidents and exchange of information on prevalent cyber security policies and best practices, and arrange dialogue to discuss current issues on this issue, the MoC said adding they would cooperate to build capacity of human resources and exchange experts.

Talking to this correspondent over the phone, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the MoC signed today with the technologically advanced country – Japan – is a milestone development in our journey towards building a sustainable, knowledge-based and innovative Smart Bangladesh by 2041. 

"We have reached an understanding to work together in various areas of ICT such as human resources development, innovation and research, the digital economy, digital literacy, cyber security, the use of 4IR technologies," he said.

Palak said Japanese cooperation is very important in all the above-mentioned areas, especially for implementing Smart Bangladesh within the stipulated time.

Japan is Bangladesh's top development partner and helping the nation advance in fields including infrastructure, manufacturing technology and human resources, he said pointing out that the government in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has already made a `Smart Bangladesh: ICT 2041 Master Plan.'

The state minister said with the signing of the MoC, Bangladesh would now seek cooperation and suggestions from Japan to undertake and implement projects in line with the Smart Bangladesh: ICT 2041 Master Plan and about the use of 4IR technologies like AI, IoT, robotics, 3D printing that would shape several sectors of Bangladesh in the future health, education, energy, communication, commerce, economy, climate, infrastructure, natural resources, governance, financial transactions, security and entrepreneurship.

As per the MoC, Bangladesh and Japan would also work together in the international arena to promote implementation of the UNGGE reports of 2013, 2015 and 2021 by reaffirming the applicability of international law in cyberspace as well as by appropriately conducting Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) and extending capacity building.

Top News

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Bangladesh-Japan Relations / Smart Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

7h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

9h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

4h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

2h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

3h | TBS Stories
This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt