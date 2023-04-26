Bangladesh-Japan summit talks begin in Tokyo

The bilateral talks between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida started at the Japanese Prime Minister's Office today.

Issues of mutual interests involving security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation and the Rohingya issue are expected to top the agenda during the talks.

Against the backdrop of the global economic downturn, Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, the visit is considered very important as the two countries will also discuss on enhanced cooperation to overcome the crisis.

After the bilateral talks, Dhaka and Tokyo are likely to sign several instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.

Both the prime ministers will witness the signing and exchanges of the instruments among the concerned authorities.

Earlier, on her arrival in the Prime Minister's Office, her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida received Sheikh Hasina and accorded her a ceremonial reception.

The Bangladesh premier inspected the guard of honour at the Entrance Hall of the Prime Minister's Office.

National anthems of the two countries were played.

After the bilateral talks, a joint statement will be issued.

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Planning Minister Abdul Mannan, Foreign Minister Dr Ak Abdul Momen, PM's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and State Minister of Information and Communication Technology Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak are accompanying the prime minister.

Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend a dinner to be hosted in honour of her by her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Large Hall of the Prime Minister's Residence.

The Prime Minister has started the second day of her four-day state visit to Japan with a number of engagements that include meetings with Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Bangladesh-Japan Committee for Commercial and Economic Cooperation Chairman, JICA President, JETRO Chairman and Bangladesh Friendship Parliamentary League President.

Earlier, the Bangladesh premier arrived in the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo around 4:45pm local time yesterday (April 25). There, red carpet was rolled out to welcome Sheikh Hasina and she was given the static guard of honour.

Sheikh Hasina is visiting Japan after three years since she last visited the country in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Earlier, a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 7:56am (BD time) on 25 April with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina commencing her 15-day official tour to Japan, the USA and the UK.