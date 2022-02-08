Bangladesh-Japan partnership poised to soar high: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the "Comprehensive Partnership" between Bangladesh and Japan is now poised to be raised to "Strategic Partnership".

"I'm happy today to note that our time-tested friendship has evolved in depth and dimension. So much so that our "Comprehensive Partnership" is now poised to be raised to "Strategic Partnership" in the near future," she said in a video message marking the Golden Jubilee and of the diplomatic relationship between Bangladesh and Japan.

Hasina also acknowledged the sustained economic cooperation and support of Japan.

"I'm heartened by the increased Japanese investment in various sectors in Bangladesh. I notice with delight that Japanese companies find the investment climate attractive in Bangladesh, and are ready to invest," she said.

Referring to the logo of the 50th Anniversary celebration that symbolises the mood of "Bangladesh-Japan Friendly Relations", Hasina said it reflects that the two countries are celebrating this milestone year in a befitting manner with many events, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Here, I must thank the government and the people of Japan for their assistance to face the pandemic."

She mentioned Bangladesh and Japan, as trusted partners and peace-loving nations, both have always worked in supporting one another in international forums to promote global peace, progress, prosperity, stability and sustainable development.

"Importantly, both share common views on resolving the crisis of forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar's Rakhine State," Hasina said.

She also said Bangladesh sought Japan's support for an early voluntary, safe and sustainable repatriation of these displaced people back to their ancestral homes in Myanmar.

The prime minister said the bilateral relations between the two countries have many reasons for enhancement in the coming days.

"Indeed, mutual initiatives are imperative to avail of these opportunities. As Bangladesh strives to be a prosperous, developed country, and our Father of the Nation's "Sonar Bangla" or "Golden Bangladesh", our last fifty years of enviable cooperation would remain an inspiration for the coming fifty years. Bangladesh is firm to engage with time tested friend Japan for mutually beneficial gains."

Hasina mentioned that the two countries have been enjoying excellent relations since Bangladesh's independence in 1971 and Japan's early recognition on 10 February, 1972.

"Our people remember with gratitude the precious support and contributions of Japan and its people, particularly school-children, during our War of Liberation. Japan was among the first few countries to open a resident diplomatic mission in Dhaka."

In this connection, she said the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Japan are based on mutual trust, respect, friendship and cooperation.

Hasina said the historic visit of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to Japan in October, 1973, set the tone of the bilateral relation. It laid the foundation of a steadfast and lasting friendship.

"For me, it was an honour to carry on my father's legacy and visit Japan in 1992, 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019 to further strengthen our two countries' relations."