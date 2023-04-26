Bangladesh, Japan agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations: Japanese PM

Bangladesh

UNB
26 April, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 07:01 pm

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Wednesday said Bangladesh and Japan have to further strengthen the bilateral relations in various areas.

"We have upgraded our bilateral relationship to strategic partnership," he said in a press statement just after concluding a summit meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at his office.

In the meeting, both have affirmed their commitment to uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law as strategic partners at a time when the international order is at a historic turning point, he said.

"In the economic field, we agreed to make very progress in joint studies on the possibilities of Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement," he said.

Dhaka, Tokyo sign 8 instruments to boost cooperation for mutual benefit

Noting that Bangladesh with its remarkable economic development is an attractive investment destination, he expected that establishment of economic zones and improvement of investment environment will further strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

He said Bangladesh has sheltered some 1 million Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, and Japan will continue to support Bangladesh's effort. 

The Japanese Prime Minister said both countries will work to deepen bilateral relations in different areas and expand cooperation in the international arena.

Bangladesh-Japan Relations

