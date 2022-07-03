Bangladesh, Italy hold first session of Economic Diplomacy Week 

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 06:45 pm

Bangladesh Embassy in Rome organised a discussion meeting entitled "Mapping Exercise: Bangladesh-Italy Trade and Investment Opportunities" on 30 June at a local hotel in Rome as a part of the first Economic Diplomacy Week initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka.
 
In his welcome remarks, Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy, Montenegro and Serbia, paid deep tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who dreamt of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal). 

The ambassador mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is carrying the mantle of Bangabandhu to materialise his dream. In this regard, he shared the happy moment of the opening of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge by the Prime Minister which was fully funded by the resources of the country. Appreciating the huge interest shown by Italian and Bangladeshi stakeholders at the maiden initiative of the Embassy, aimed at attracting foreign investment and promoting bilateral trade, Bangladesh Ambassador underscored the importance of exploring the huge untapped potentials to inject dynamism in the existing cordial bilateral relations. Citing the on-going celebration of the golden jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries, he urged the Italian investors and business leaders to invest in Bangladesh in a big way.   

 

Ambassador Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, Secretary (West), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka, identified economic emancipation of the common people as the core objective of the war of liberation of Bangladesh and underscored strengthening economic and trade relations between the two friendly countries. Gianpaolo Neri, Head of South Asia Desk, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy highly lauded the development journey of Bangladesh. 

He expressed all-out support from the Italian government to forge strong economic and commercial links between the two countries.   Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman of BIDA (Bangladesh Investment Development Authority), emphasized on launching of a Business Council, among others.
 
Acknowledging huge and untapped potentials between the two countries, a good number of Italian business leaders spoke and shared their perspectives while expressing their readiness to work closely to promote bilateral economic and commercial relations. Textile, apparel & leather, renewable energy, agriculture & food processing, food retailing & bakery, ICT, ceramics, light engineering, Jute & Jute Products, Solar Modules, Blue Economy, Robotics for Automotive Sectors, Health care equipments & Technology were identified, among others, potential sectors of collaboration.
 
Italy-Bangladesh bilateral trade volume stands at around US$ 2.2 billion while Italy is the 6th largest export destination of Bangladesh. The Embassy will continue its drive to pursue economic diplomacy which remains the centrepiece of the activities of the Mission in line with the renewed emphasis on it by the government. 
 

