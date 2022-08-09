Bangladesh-Iraq trade grows four-fold

Total trade volume between Iraq and Bangladesh has almost quadrupled in the past two years.

This information was released on Tuesday (9 August) at a seminar titled "Bangladesh - A Hub for Trade and Investment" in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government, organised by the Bangladesh Embassy in ​​Iraq.

About 80% of the dates in the Bangladeshi market come from Iraq, which has increased to about $26 million in the past year from $7 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Besides, the import of bitumen and petrochemicals in large quantities from Iraq started this year. On the other hand, tobacco, electronics and food items have started to be exported from Bangladesh for the first time this year, along with medicines and ready-made garments.

The first secretary of the embassy, ​​Abu Saleh Mohammad Imran, presented the main article in the seminar chaired by the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Iraq, Md Fazlul Bari.

During the open discussion phase of the seminar, the ambassador answered various questions about investment and import-export in Bangladesh.

The chief guest of the programme was the provincial governor of Erbil, Umed Khoshner.

Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Dara Jalil Khair and other local business leaders addressed the seminar.

They said that the seminar helped them to get a clear understanding of Bangladesh, its investment environment and export products.