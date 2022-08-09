Bangladesh-Iraq trade grows four-fold

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 08:30 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-Iraq trade grows four-fold

TBS Report
09 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 08:30 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Total trade volume between Iraq and Bangladesh has almost quadrupled in the past two years. 

This information was released on Tuesday (9 August) at a seminar titled "Bangladesh - A Hub for Trade and Investment" in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government, organised by the Bangladesh Embassy in ​​Iraq.

About 80% of the dates in the Bangladeshi market come from Iraq, which has increased to about $26 million in the past year from $7 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year. 

Besides, the import of bitumen and petrochemicals in large quantities from Iraq started this year. On the other hand, tobacco, electronics and food items have started to be exported from Bangladesh for the first time this year, along with medicines and ready-made garments.

The first secretary of the embassy, ​​Abu Saleh Mohammad Imran, presented the main article in the seminar chaired by the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Iraq, Md Fazlul Bari.

During the open discussion phase of the seminar, the ambassador answered various questions about investment and import-export in Bangladesh.

The chief guest of the programme was the provincial governor of Erbil, Umed Khoshner.

Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Dara Jalil Khair and other local business leaders addressed the seminar. 

They said that the seminar helped them to get a clear understanding of Bangladesh, its investment environment and export products. 

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh-Iraq / Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

10h | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

1d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

1d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Donald Trump buried ex-wife Ivana at a golf course

Why Donald Trump buried ex-wife Ivana at a golf course

34m | Videos
In absence of groom, his brother stands by the bride

In absence of groom, his brother stands by the bride

3h | Videos
Tajia procession of Muharram

Tajia procession of Muharram

4h | Videos
Importance of Ashura in Islam

Importance of Ashura in Islam

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

4
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

5
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla

6
Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110
Banking

Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110