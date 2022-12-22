Bangladesh-Iran 2nd Foreign Office Consultations held in Dhaka

The second Foreign Office Consultations between Bangladesh and the Islamic Republic of Iran was held in Dhaka Thursday (22 December).

Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and First Deputy Minister (Political Affairs) of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani, led their respective delegations to the consultations, according to a foreign ministry release.

The consultations reviewed the status of the bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and discussed ways to enhance further cooperation and partnership in the field of commerce and trade, investment in the economic zones, human resource development, people-to-people ties, food security, energy, connectivity, blue economy, climate change cooperation and so forth.

The two sides underscored the importance of the exchange of high-level visits and stressed the need for timely implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries.

The Bangladesh side requested a deeper engagement of Iran for a sustainable return of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to Myanmar.

During the talks, views were exchanged on global issues and issues of regional cooperation as well.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation and partnership bilaterally and in various regional and multinational forums on matters of core concern.

A roadmap for future cooperation agenda was also agreed on, including the convening of the next Joint Commission meeting in Tehran.

Both sides committed to further strengthen the existing cooperation in the days to come.

Discussions were also held on the third meeting of the Foreign Office Consultation proposed to be held in Tehran at a mutually convenient date.

Senior officials of various ministries were part of the Bangladesh delegation.

The Iranian delegation comprised the officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dhaka.

Following the consultations, the Iranian First Deputy Foreign Minister paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

Terming the relations between Bangladesh and Iran as historic, the Foreign Minister expressed that there are enormous potentials to deepen this bilateral cooperation further.

He stated the desire to enhance the bilateral trade and investment between the two countries and expand the cooperation to human resource development, people-to-people ties, food security, energy security, connectivity, blue economy and climate cooperation.

The discussion was taken forward to different regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as the cooperation between the two countries in the international platform.

First Deputy Minister (Political Affairs) of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani also paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Md Shahriar Alam this afternoon at the Foreign Ministry and discussed issues of common interest.

He also called on the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Faruk Khan yesterday.