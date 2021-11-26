​​​​​​​Bangladesh invites Sony to set up manufacturing plant

​​​​​​​ “If you (Sony) set up a manufacturing plant in Bangladesh, you can export your products from here,” the Industries Minister says.

The company logo of Sony Cooperation is seen at the CP+ camera and photo trade fair in Yokohama, Japan, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
The company logo of Sony Cooperation is seen at the CP+ camera and photo trade fair in Yokohama, Japan, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

Dhaka has invited Sony, a major Japanese manufacturer of consumer electronics products, to set up a manufacturing plant in the country.

"If you (Sony) set up a manufacturing plant in Bangladesh, you can export your products from here," said Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at an event at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon on Friday.

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun also said, "Sony is declaring distributorship for marketing their products in Bangladesh. I am inviting you to set up a plant here to manufacture your products. There are huge consumers of electronic products in Bangladesh."

He said Sony and Smart Technology (BD) Limited's business partnership is a time-befitting decision to upgrade consumer electronic marketing and services in Bangladesh.  With this, consumers will get quality services.

Joining the programme virtually, Atsushi Endo, president, Regional Market Development Company of Sony (South-East Asia), declared Smart Technology (BD) Ltd as the official distributor of Sony in Bangladesh.

As special guest, Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "Nokia and Samsung are manufacturing their products in Bangladesh. I hope Sony will soon manufacture their products in Bangladesh as there is huge demand for Sony TV and cameras in Bangladesh."

Mentioning that Smart Technology (BD) Ltd has a plot in the hi-tech park in Gazipur, the minister said the local company can produce Sony products if the Japanese electronics giant provides technological assistance.  

Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, "In our 23-year business carrier, we have been marketing the products of 60-65 brands in Bangladesh. We will try our best to make popular Sony products here. We will also provide post-selling service to consumers."

Atsushi Endo said, "Previously Rangs Electronics Limited was the sole official distributor of Sony. This time, we add Smart Technology (BD) Ltd as the official distributor.  The two local entities will distribute Sony products and they will provide post-sale services to customers."   

Bangladesh Computer Council President Shahid-Ul-Munir and Housing and Public Work Ministry Secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker also spoke.

