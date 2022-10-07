Bangladesh invites Malaysian businesses to invest in ICT parks

The Bangladesh high commissioner to Malaysia has highlighted the remarkable digital transformation of his country and underlined the importance of establishing institutional linkages to promote greater bilateral collaboration in ICT and digital economy.

"We are determined to work closely with Malaysia to find ways and means to establish Bangladesh-Malaysia Digital Economy Corridor in terms of enabling policy support and stakeholders' integration and participation," said high commissioner Md Golam Sarwar.

The envoy mentioned about the achievements of Bangladesh in the field of ICT and digital economy and invited Malaysian entrepreneurs to invest in high tech parks in Bangladesh for a mutually beneficial partnership in the field of digital economy.

Following two years' Covid-19 break, Wisma Putra, the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Multimedia University (MMU) and Axiata organised the first in-person workshop under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) from 3 to 7 October.

A 15-member Bangladesh delegation led by Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez, director-general (System and Services), Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and senior officials of the concerned regulatory organisations of Bangladesh participated in the workshop on ICT/ digital economy.

The concluding ceremony of the workshop, held at MMU, Cyberjaya was also attended by Hafizah Abdullah, under-secretary, International Cooperation and Development Division (ICDD), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia; Vivek Sood, joint acting group CFO Axiata/ Group CFO Berhad and Prof Dato Dr Mazliham Mohd Su'ud, president of Multimedia University.

While attending the concluding ceremony, the Bangladesh envoy expressed his deep appreciation to the government of Malaysia for organising the timely event under G2G initiative.

The under-secretary of the Malaysian foreign ministry highlighted the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

She informed the participants about MTCP, including Malaysia's strong commitment to strengthen South-South cooperation, and Malaysian government's initiatives on digital transformation.

President and CEO of MMU informed about various activities at MMU and apprised that the toppers at the university are from the 228 Bangladeshi students studying in MMU.

Earlier, the opening ceremony of the workshop was organised on 3 October in presence of Mohammad Khorshed A Khastagir, deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh; Prof Dr Hairul Azhar Bin Abdul Rashid, vice-president of MMU and Farah Fazarina Binti Mohamad, principal assistant secretary (ICDD) of Malaysian MOFA.

In her speech, the Principal Assistant Secretary (ICDD) of the Malaysian foreign ministry informed that till date, some 800 Bangladeshis have been benefitted from MTCP programme.

She expressed hope that the participants would be able to know about Malaysian experience in digital transformation and its best practices in the field of digital economy.

During the weeklong workshop, beside attending academic sessions, the Bangladeshi delegates paid study visits to relevant government institutions of Malaysia.