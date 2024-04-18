Bangladesh to investigate effects of added sugar in Nestlé's baby foods on children

Bangladesh will scientifically investigate the effects of added sugar in Nestlé's baby food products, authorities concerned said today (17 April).

"We will investigate the issue of added sugar in baby [Nestlé] foods. If it is found through scientific investigation that this is causing any harmful effect on children's bodies, then we will take action against them," Zakaria, chairman of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BSFA), the statutory national food safety regulatory agency, told The Business Standard.

Steps will be taken in this regard very soon, he said.

Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate Nestlé is facing staunch criticism after a recent report by Public Eye, a Swiss investigative organisation, revealed that the company's use of harmful added sugar in baby foods is higher in poorer countries compared to the developed ones.

According to Public Eye's investigations, traces of sugar and honey have been found in infant milk and cereal products Nestlé sells in many poorer countries, including Bangladesh, in violation of international guidelines aimed at preventing obesity and chronic diseases.

The amount of added sugar and honey in baby foods is higher in Bangladesh compared to India and Pakistan.

In Bangladesh, added per serving (in grammes) in Cerelac were found to be 3.3g. The added sugar content is declared on the packaging, but the associated risks are glossed over. The case was similar for Nido, another popular brand.

In India and Pakistan, it was 2.7g, although no declaration was found on the packaging tested from the latter.

In Nestlé's main European markets, including the UK, there is no added sugar in formulas for young children. While some cereals aimed at older toddlers contain added sugar, there is none in products targeted at babies between six months and one year.

The presence of such sugar content is alarming in Bangladesh, where there is a growing prevalence of obesity, according to health experts.

Added sugar and honey were used in baby food to make it tastier, Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury, professor and head of the Department of Epidemiology and Research, National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute, told The Business Standard on Wednesday (17 April).

"Later, they can't eat less sweet food. It is definitely harmful to health. After long-term consumption of such foods, children will gain weight and there will be heightened risk of various types of non-communicable diseases," added Dr Reza, who has been researching non-communicable diseases and harmful aspects of salt and sugar in food in Bangladesh for a long time.

Following the publication of the Public Eye report, shares of Nestle India Ltd dipped up to 5.4% on Thursday at Rs2,409.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange after the multinational FMCG major was found adding sugar to baby food products sold in India but not in Europe and UK. Following the revelation, the health ministry was also said to be concerned about the issue.

The added sugar, reportedly in the form of sucrose or honey, was found in samples of Cerelac, a cereal for children aged between six months and two years, as well as Nido, a follow-up milk formula brand intended for infants aged one and above.

Previously on the day, the Indian government took suo-moto cognizance of these reports, with a top official stating, "We have taken cognizance of the report regarding Nestle and will investigate the matter after doing due diligence," as reported by Business Today TV.