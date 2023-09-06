Bangladesh, Indonesia keen to work together in energy, health sectors 

The bilateral meeting between the Bangladesh president and his Indonesian counterpart was held on the sidelines of the 43rd summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and 18th ‘East Asia summit’ at Kakatua Room of Jakarta Convention Center (JCC).Photo: UNB

Bangladesh and Indonesia are keen to work jointly in energy, agriculture and health sectors in line with the signed bilateral agreements between the friendly countries.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed reporters after a meeting between Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

The bilateral meeting between the Bangladesh president and his Indonesian counterpart was held on the sidelines of the 43rd summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and 18th 'East Asia summit' at Kakatua Room of Jakarta Convention Center (JCC).

Noting that both the countries previously signed three Memorandums of Understanding on energy and health sectors, it was acknowledged there is an ample opportunity to ensure joint work for each other's benefit.

The Bangladesh president expressed gratitude to his Indonesian counterpart for inviting him as well as the excellent hospitality extended to the Bangladesh delegation during the visit.

Referring to the tremendous development in Bangladesh's different socio-economic and health sectors, the Indonesian President highly appreciated the country's development in the health sector, specially in the 'Community Clinic' concept designed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that gained worldwide appreciation.

The Bangladesh president told his Indonesian counterpart to import international-standard pharmaceutical products, ceramic and readymade garments from Bangladesh, inviting the Indonesian investors to invest here as an investment-friendly atmosphere has prevailed in the country over the last decade.

"An initiative is still going on to ensure a mutual decision to recognize the certificate of the physicians of the two countries for the betterment of the two countries," Dr Momen quoted the President as saying during the bilateral talks.

Noting that Bangladesh is setting up as many as 51 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) all over the country as well as 39 Hi-Tech Parks and other specialised Economic Zones, the President said, "If Indonesia is interested, Bangladesh would be happy to designate an Indonesia-specific Economic Zone for them."

As Bangladesh aspires to transform itself into a manufacturing hub being located at the junction of South Asia and SouthEast Asia with a goal for becoming a trillion-dollar economy by the end of this decade, the President stressed on larger collaboration between the two countries' private sectors to avail opportunities of investment.

President Shahabuddin hoped that direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Jakarta or Bali would be established soon, creating an opportunity to establish coastal shipping among sea ports of the two states.

On the Rohingya issues, the President sought all-out support of the Indonesian government and its people to end the crisis, saying, "Bangladesh has sheltered displaced Myanmar citizens due to humanitarian grounds."

The Indonesian President said the Rohingya repatriation issue has been broadly discussed in the ASEAN meetings and also assured of providing necessary assistance in this regard.

President Shahabuddin sought further cooperation of the ASEAN chair and others concerned to ensure the membership of ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing growing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Indonesia, Shahabuddin said Bangladesh highly values its relations with Indonesia, as being one of the first Muslim countries to recognize Bangladesh during the lifetime of Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.