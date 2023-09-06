Bangladesh, Indonesia keen to check maritime crimes jointly

Bangladesh and Indonesia today underscored the need for joint collaboration to prevent maritime crimes and pollution and to enhance disaster response utilizing modern technology.

The observation came while foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen held a meeting with Indonesian Maritime Affairs and Fisheries minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono in Jakarta.

During the meeting, Bangladesh foreign minister sought Indonesia's help in acquiring advanced technological features such as real-time vessel tracking system through satellite.

He also urged Indonesia to support in capacity building in the extraction of marine resources - an area that has remained mostly untapped in Bangladesh despite its enormous potential.

Minister Trenggono assured Dr Momen of extending all out support and cooperation in reaping maximum mutual benefit from blue economy including through joint cooperation in the field of marine science and marine biotechnology.

Both the ministers emphasised on sharing technology and technical know-how on marine culture, deep-sea fishing, long-line fishing and seaweed culture etc.

They agreed to initiate exchange programs to share expertise and best practices in cultivating Sea Bass and fishing Tuna.

Indonesia assured Bangladesh of assistance in combating traditional and non-traditional safety and security challenges in Bangladesh's maritime jurisdiction such as unlawful exploitation of marine resources, piracy and polluting the marine environment.

Both the ministers recognised that illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) was one of the several factors that has serious consequences, not only on a country's economy, but also on the marine ecosystems of a region.

He mentioned that Bangladesh was ranked third globally in fresh-water fishing and that it was possible due to policy intervention to the right direction.

They underscored the need for joint collaboration to prevent maritime crimes and pollution and to enhance disaster response utilizing modern technology.

Dr. Momen sought Indonesia's help in acquiring advanced technological features such as real-time vessel tracking system through satellite.

Foreign ministry's Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit Rear Admiral (Retd.), Md. Khurshed Alam and Director General (United Nations) Md. Emdadul Islam Chowdhury joined the Foreign Minister while Indonesian Ambassador in Bangladesh Heru H. Subolo was also present.