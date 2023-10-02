Bangladesh, Indonesia achieved stronger partnership in 2023: Ambassador Heru

Bangladesh

UNB
02 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 05:59 pm

Besides, three MoUs were signed, in cooperation with the field of health, energy, and agriculture sector

Besides, three MoUs were signed, in cooperation with the field of health, energy, and agriculture sector

UNB
02 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 05:59 pm
Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo during the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Dhaka&#039;s celebration of its 78th Independence Day. Photo: UNB
Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo during the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Dhaka's celebration of its 78th Independence Day. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh and Indonesia have shown resilience and determination to progress and develop during the 51-years of diplomatic relations, Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo said today.

"In 2023, the two nations have attained a stronger partnership," he said as the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Dhaka celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Sunday evening.

During the bilateral meeting between President Joko Widodo and President Mohammed Shahabuddin in Jakarta last month, both leaders agreed to a concrete cooperation between the two countries.

Besides, three MoUs were signed, in cooperation with the field of health, energy, and agriculture sector.

He wished that the partnership between Indonesia and Bangladesh would shine under the spirit of friendship, to embrace a stronger cooperation and collaboration for many years ahead and beyond.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque was present as the guest of honour of the event.

In his speech, he highlighted that Indonesia and Bangladesh have a bright scope of cooperation to explore in different health sectors, including setting up hospitals, vaccine manufacturing industries in Bangladesh, and communicable and non-communicable diseases.

He said he believed that the relationship between Bangladesh and Indonesia will reach new heights as both countries share similar cultural, social, and other common interests.

He also congratulated the Indonesian Embassy for arranging a colourful diplomatic reception.

As a token of appreciation for the presence of the health minister, Ambassador Heru handed over an Indonesian traditional weapon "Keris", which was made from meteorite, iron, and steel and forged 1.024 layers to create a special and beautiful pattern.

It is a duplicate of the keris of King Pakubuwono the 10th who reigned in the end of nineteenth century which was made in 2022 by the collaboration between a keris lover, Doctor Kartariadi Gandadinata and Guru Arifin a maestro of metal art.

The Keris symbolises the hope for prosperity and glory for the owner and his family.

Meanwhile, the guests were also indulged by the delicacy of Indonesian traditional foods that were served during the program, such as Rendang, Nasi Goreng, Chicken Satay, as well as Soto Daging Madura, said the Embassy.

The programme was also enlivened by live singing performances and cultural shows of traditional Indonesian dances. Indonesian singer Ristri Putri and Bengali singer Shama Rahman presented a live singing performance for the national anthem from each country.

In addition, a number of Indonesian dance teams presented Balinese Puspwaresti and Kembang Girang dance, as well as Selayang Pandang dance. Guests and other dignitaries were also invited to join Gemufamire dance as at the final program of the reception.

As the sideline event, the embassy also held the "Indonesian Products Showcase" to promote Indonesian export-oriented products, including consumable products, miniatures of transport vehicles, such as car trains and busses, as well as miniatures of military vehicles and equipment.

Government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, military officers, members of international organisations, businessmen, academicians as well as journalists were present.

