‘Bangladesh, India’s current cordial relations can facilitate further economic cooperation’

The newly appointed Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram Dr Rajeev Ranjan paid a courtesy call on Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), on Monday where they conversated about various scopes of furthering the existing economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the CCCI president said both countries currently share a cordial relation that can facilitate future trade and investment growth in both countries, read a press release.

He said Chattogram is emerging as the most ideal investment hub in South Asia as it has undergone massive infrastructural development in the last few years adding that trade through Chattogram port can be accelerated by increasing the port's capacity and coastal shipping connectivity.

Addressing the meeting, Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram Dr Rajeev Ranjan said during his tenure, he will focus mainly on the health, education, training sector. He also expressed interest to work in the trade, tourism, commerce sectors and accelerating cultural exchange between the two countries.

After the meeting, both officials visited the permanent exhibition hall of the World Trade Centre. The Secretary in charge of the CCCI Engineer Mohammad Farooq and Chief Executive of Bangladesh Centre of Excellence Wasfi Tamim were present during the occasion.