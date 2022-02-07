‘Bangladesh, India’s current cordial relations can facilitate further economic cooperation’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 10:19 pm

Related News

‘Bangladesh, India’s current cordial relations can facilitate further economic cooperation’

Chattogram is emerging as the most ideal investment hub in South Asia, said the CCCI president

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 10:19 pm
‘Bangladesh, India’s current cordial relations can facilitate further economic cooperation’

The newly appointed Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram Dr Rajeev Ranjan paid a courtesy call on Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), on Monday where they conversated about various scopes of furthering the existing economic cooperation between the two countries. 

During the meeting, the CCCI president said both countries currently share a cordial relation that can facilitate future trade and investment growth in both countries, read a press release. 

He said Chattogram is emerging as the most ideal investment hub in South Asia as it has undergone massive infrastructural development in the last few years adding that trade through Chattogram port can be accelerated by increasing the port's capacity and coastal shipping connectivity.

Addressing the meeting, Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram Dr Rajeev Ranjan said during his tenure, he will focus mainly on the health, education, training sector. He also expressed interest to work in the trade, tourism, commerce sectors and accelerating cultural exchange between the two countries.

After the meeting, both officials visited the permanent exhibition hall of the World Trade Centre. The Secretary in charge of the CCCI Engineer Mohammad Farooq and Chief Executive of Bangladesh Centre of Excellence Wasfi Tamim were present during the occasion.

Top News

Courtesy Call / CCCI President Mahbubul Alam / Bangladesh-India cooperation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

13h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

13h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

13h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

8h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

8h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

8h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad