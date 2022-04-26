Bangladesh, India sign MoU for cyber security cooperation

Bangladesh ICT division and Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on mutual cyber security cooperation.

The MoUs, signed at India's capital New Delhi during the Raisina dialogue, have been extended for the next five years from 8 April, said a press release.

The Bangladesh Ambassador to India signed the MoU with the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary K Rajaraman.

The MoUs intend to ensure cyber security, exchange policies and practices, and develop Human Resources in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations of each country, read the PR.

A joint committee will be formed comprising four BGD e-Gov CIRT and three from CIRT India to implement the agreement.

State Minister for Bangladesh ICT Division Junaid Ahmed Polok and Indian Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at the signing ceremony, among others.