Bangladesh, India shipping secretary-level meeting on Tuesday

A shipping secretary-level meeting between Bangladesh and India will be held at a hotel in Dhaka on 19-20 December.

Besides, the standing committee meeting under Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWTT) and Intergovernmental Committee (IGC) meeting will also be held, said a press release.

Senior secretary of the Shipping Ministry M Mustafa Kamal and Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India TK Ramachandran will lead for their respective countries, reads the release.

Bangladesh has already formed a 31-member delegation consisting of representatives of relevant ministries and agencies to participate in the meetings.