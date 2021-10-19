Bangladesh, India secretary-level talks tomorrow in Delhi

The shipping secretary level second intergovernmental committee meeting between Bangladesh and India will begin tomorrow in New Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the shipping ministry here today said that the 21st standing committee meeting will also kickoff from tomorrow in India's capital.

It said Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury will lead secretary level talks and the intergovernmental committee meeting.

Besides, Additional Secretary AKM Shamimul Haque Siddiqi will lead the 21st standing committee meeting under protocol on inland water transit and trade (PIWTT), the statement said.

A 21-member Bangladesh delegation left Dhaka for New Delhi today for holding the two important meetings, it added.

The meeting will continue till October 22.