Bangladesh, India secretary-level talks tomorrow in Delhi

Bangladesh

BSS
19 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:01 pm

Bangladesh, India secretary-level talks tomorrow in Delhi

A 21-member Bangladesh delegation left Dhaka for New Delhi today for holding the two important meetings

BSS
19 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:01 pm
Bangladesh, India secretary-level talks tomorrow in Delhi

The shipping secretary level second intergovernmental committee meeting between Bangladesh and India will begin tomorrow in New Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the shipping ministry here today said that the 21st standing committee meeting will also kickoff from tomorrow in India's capital.

It said Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury will lead secretary level talks and the intergovernmental committee meeting.

Besides, Additional Secretary AKM Shamimul Haque Siddiqi will lead the 21st standing committee meeting under protocol on inland water transit and trade (PIWTT), the statement said.

A 21-member Bangladesh delegation left Dhaka for New Delhi today for holding the two important meetings, it added.

The meeting will continue till October 22.

Top News

Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury / Additional Secretary AKM Shamimul Haque Siddiqi / PIWTT / Bangladesh, India secretary-level talks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers