Bangladesh, India to resume passenger train service soon

Passenger train services will resume between Bangladesh and India soon.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner to India Toufique Hasan made the announcement on Monday while visiting Haldibari railway station and the railway track, reports Times of India.

He also added that this step will help boost tourism and business of both the countries, and will help in their development as well.

The deputy high commissioner noted that both the countries have already given the approval to run the passenger trains between India and Bangladesh.

The first train, after lifting the ban, will run through Haldibari-Chilahati route.

Toufique Hasan, while praising Haldibari railway station, stated that if the Covid-19 situation normalises in the coming days Bangladesh will also start issuing tourist visas.

Bangladesh High Commission's business chief Md Samsul Arif and Siliguri Sonali Bank Manager Jabedul Alam also visited the locations alongside Tofik.

Bangladesh-India air bubble flights resumed on 5 September following four months of travel ban due to rising coronavirus infections. However, the passenger train service between the two countries is yet to resume.