Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the relations between Bangladesh and India have reached a new level.

The prime minister made the remark when Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami met her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The premier and the Indian envoy discussed issues relating to the enhancement of trade and commerce between the two neighbouring countries, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

In this connection, Hasina put emphasis on the resumption of the Akhaura-Agartala rail line to boost connectivity.

Doraiswami informed the prime minister that the Indian president will visit Bangladesh to join the Victory Day celebrations coinciding with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence.

"This is a special year, a year when the Indian president and the prime minister are visiting Bangladesh. For India, Bangladesh is a very dear country," he said.

The Indian high commissioner mentioned that they will showcase the Bangladesh-India relations to demonstrate a good framework of ties. The officials of the two countries are working on finalising the Indian president's tour.

The premier said that there is significant progress in trade, business, and tourism between the two countries and now they have to remain cautious to tackle the Covid-19.

Doraiswami thanked Hasina for helping his country by providing medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He handed over a very rare photograph of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman where he was seen taking one security man to his home for having lunch with him in 1972.

He also handed over a pen drive containing some audios and videos alongside some newspaper clippings.

The prime minister recalled that they had passed horrible days in December 1971 under the captivity of the Pakistani occupation forces but when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent country it was a great message for them.

Ambassador at Large Md Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were also present.