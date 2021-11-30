Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
30 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 09:34 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-India relations scale newer heights: PM Hasina

UNB
30 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 09:34 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the relations between Bangladesh and India have reached a new level.

The prime minister made the remark when Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami met her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The premier and the Indian envoy discussed issues relating to the enhancement of trade and commerce between the two neighbouring countries, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

In this connection, Hasina put emphasis on the resumption of the Akhaura-Agartala rail line to boost connectivity.

Doraiswami informed the prime minister that the Indian president will visit Bangladesh to join the Victory Day celebrations coinciding with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence.

"This is a special year, a year when the Indian president and the prime minister are visiting Bangladesh. For India, Bangladesh is a very dear country," he said.

The Indian high commissioner mentioned that they will showcase the Bangladesh-India relations to demonstrate a good framework of ties. The officials of the two countries are working on finalising the Indian president's tour.

The premier said that there is significant progress in trade, business, and tourism between the two countries and now they have to remain cautious to tackle the Covid-19.

Doraiswami thanked Hasina for helping his country by providing medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He handed over a very rare photograph of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman where he was seen taking one security man to his home for having lunch with him in 1972.

He also handed over a pen drive containing some audios and videos alongside some newspaper clippings.

The prime minister recalled that they had passed horrible days in December 1971 under the captivity of the Pakistani occupation forces but when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent country it was a great message for them.
Ambassador at Large Md Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were also present.

Top News

Bangladesh-India cooperation / Bangladesh-India friendship / Bangladesh-India Relations / Sheikh Hasina / Indian Ambassador Vikram Kumar Doraiswami / Vikram Kumar Doraiswami / PM Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

12h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

13h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

12h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says