Bangladesh-India relations deeper than any other strategic partnership: Shringla

Bangladesh

BSS
24 October, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 12:26 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-India relations deeper than any other strategic partnership: Shringla

"Contemporary India-Bangladesh relations have taken great strides forward, especially in recent years...two major pillars of Indian diplomacy -- Neighbourhood First and Act East Policies -- find expression in India's vibrant ties with Bangladesh," he said

BSS
24 October, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 12:26 pm
Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that India-Bangladesh relations today are deeper than any other strategic partnership and it is a "role model" for relations between two neighbouring countries.

"Contemporary India-Bangladesh relations have taken great strides forward, especially in recent years...two major pillars of Indian diplomacy -- Neighbourhood First and Act East Policies -- find expression in India's vibrant ties with Bangladesh," he said.

Shringla, the former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh made the remarks at the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Conclave: 2021 on "Humanitarian, Political and Diplomatic Facets of the 1971 War" on Saturday.

He said the spirit of friendship, understanding and mutual respect engendered during the liberation of Bangladesh continues to permeate different aspects of this relationship.

India and Bangladesh share a 'Sonali Adhyay' or golden era under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for bringing stability and prosperity to people on both sides of the border, he added.

"Realizing the full potential of this partnership would require the continued convergence of strategic, economic and political outlook on both sides as was the case fifty years ago," he added.

Shringla said this year is of special significance for India-Bangladesh relations as it marks the Golden Jubilee of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties.
 
"India-Bangladesh relations today are in many ways a continuation of the events that defined the course of history fifty years ago. Muktijoddhas still act as a bridge between the two countries," he added.

Foreign Secretary Shringla lauded Indian Air Force saying the IAF played a crucial role in supporting the vibrant struggle of the "Mukti Bahini" (freedom fighters). "1971 was indeed a war for justice over cruel tyranny, a quest for hope in the midst of despair and a catharsis achieved through Dharmayudh," he added.

Top News

BD-India / Bangladesh-India / Bangladesh-India Relations / Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

22h | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

22h | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

22h | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly