Bangladesh-India relations to become stronger: Salman F Rahman

Salman said discussions were held with Indian businessmen who have expressed their keen interest in energy, healthcare, consumer goods, IT and agriculture sectors

A file photo of Salman F Rahman. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
A file photo of Salman F Rahman. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The relationship between Bangladesh and India will become even stronger after the meeting between the heads of the both countries, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman Fazlur Rahman said today (22 June).

"Bangladesh and India relations are already very close and friendly," he said  in an interview given to the Indian media in Delhi this morning.

Besides, the economic cooperation between the two countries will further increase, Shafiqul Islam, public relations officer at the adviser's office said in a press release.

Salman further said discussions were held with Indian businessmen who have expressed their keen interest in energy, healthcare, consumer goods, IT and agriculture sectors.

Many of them have invested in Bangladesh and want to increase their involvement. There is much support from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for this as well, he added.

Regarding Bangladesh's relationship with India, he said, "Our relationship with India is very close. Indian PM Narendra Modi always says 'neighbours first'."

Apart from increasing economic cooperation between the two countries, various issues were discussed during this visit, Salman said.

