Bangladesh-India rail link set to be inaugurated during G20 Summit

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 09:10 am

Akhaura-Agartala rail link work. File Photo: Azizul Shonchay
Akhaura-Agartala rail link work. File Photo: Azizul Shonchay

The rail connectivity between Bangladesh and India, originating from Akhaura in Bangladesh and Agartala in India, is set to be virtually inaugurated during the upcoming 18th G20 Summit scheduled to be held on 9-10 September.

The 15.064 km-long railway project, comprising 10.014 km within Bangladesh and  5.05 km within India, will establish a vital rail link from Akhaura to the outskirts of Agartala, facilitated by an international immigration station at Nischintapur, reports The Statesman quoting a senior official.

The official said a recent bilateral meeting has culminated in a joint decision to inaugurate the railway line during the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A trial locomotive run on the Akhaura-Agartala railway line has successfully been completed by Bangladesh and India, demonstrating their shared commitment to operationalizing this important cross-border connection.

Undertaken by the North East Frontier Railways, the Akhaura-Agartala Railway Link has been accomplished with the support of Indian grants. 

Indian Railway Ministry has earmarked Rs153.84 crore for the ongoing construction of this rail link, which is part of a larger project estimated at Rs862.58 crore aimed at linking India's Tripura to Bangladesh.

The significance of this railway link is heightened by its integration into the framework of 16 designated transit routes, facilitating seamless cargo transportation between the Chattogram or Mongla ports and various Indian states. 

Bangladesh-India rail link

