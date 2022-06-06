Bangladesh-India Joint Training ‘Exercise Sampriti-10’ inaugurated

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 08:25 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-India Joint Training ‘Exercise Sampriti-10’ inaugurated

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh and Indian Army Joint Training 'Exercise Sampriti-10' started at Jashore Cantonment on Monday.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 55 Infantry Division and Area Commander for Jashore, Major General Md Nurul Anwar, NDC, HDMC, AFWC, PSC, G inaugurated the training as chief guest, said a press release.

Indian Army officers led by Brigadier General Rupesh Shehgal of the Indian Army, and Bangladeshi officers, JCOs, and soldiers of other ranks working in Jashore area, were present on the occasion.

Exercise Sampriti -10 is an important bilateral military cooperation and development effort between Bangladesh and India. 

The two countries have been conducting the exercise bilaterally since 2010.

The primary objective of this joint exercise is to further strengthen the existing relationship between the Armed Forces of Bangladesh and India. 
In addition to the operational activities, a number of sports and social events will be organised during this exercise programme. 

The two-week-long exercise will end on 16 June.
 

Bangladesh Army / Indian Army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

6h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

8h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

10h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

10h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

1d | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata