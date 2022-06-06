Bangladesh-India Joint Training ‘Exercise Sampriti-10’ inaugurated

Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh and Indian Army Joint Training 'Exercise Sampriti-10' started at Jashore Cantonment on Monday.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 55 Infantry Division and Area Commander for Jashore, Major General Md Nurul Anwar, NDC, HDMC, AFWC, PSC, G inaugurated the training as chief guest, said a press release.

Indian Army officers led by Brigadier General Rupesh Shehgal of the Indian Army, and Bangladeshi officers, JCOs, and soldiers of other ranks working in Jashore area, were present on the occasion.

Exercise Sampriti -10 is an important bilateral military cooperation and development effort between Bangladesh and India.

The two countries have been conducting the exercise bilaterally since 2010.

The primary objective of this joint exercise is to further strengthen the existing relationship between the Armed Forces of Bangladesh and India.

In addition to the operational activities, a number of sports and social events will be organised during this exercise programme.

The two-week-long exercise will end on 16 June.

