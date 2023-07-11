Bangladesh, India to ink deal for joint research in Bay, Indian Ocean

Bangladesh

Abul Kashem
11 July, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 12:08 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, India to ink deal for joint research in Bay, Indian Ocean

Areas of mutual cooperation in research will include monsoon and climate change, air-sea interaction, ocean processes, circulation and dynamics, biogeochemistry, ecosystem characteristics and marine biology, sedimentology and marine sedimentary processes, marine pollution, and paleo-oceanography and tectonics.

Abul Kashem
11 July, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 12:08 pm
Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

Bangladesh and India are gearing up to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will ensure mutual cooperation by both parties in conducting scientific research in the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean, as well as facilitate an exchange of scientific and technical data and samples.

According to the draft agreement seen by The Business Standard, areas of mutual cooperation in research will include monsoon and climate change, air-sea interaction, ocean processes, circulation and dynamics, biogeochemistry, ecosystem characteristics and marine biology, sedimentology and marine sedimentary processes, marine pollution, and paleo-oceanography and tectonics.

Bangladesh has already finalised the draft agreement based on the one sent by India at an inter-ministerial meeting held on 9 April.

The Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) and India's National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), will sign the MoU.

When asked about the progress in the MoU signing process with India, BORI Director General (additional charge) Md Moinul Islam Titas told The Business Standard, "Efforts are underway to finalise the draft…But it is not possible to say at what stage the process is now, without seeing the file."

In its draft, India proposed conducting research in the entire Bay of Bengal – "the open Bay of Bengal" as the draft said, but Bangladesh did not agree to it. 

Bangladesh decided to drop the term "open Bay of Bengal" and, in addition, included "any area within the Indian Ocean mutually agreed by the two parties" in the draft instead of "Indian Ocean" as the geographical area of investigation.

Bangladesh agrees to joint research only in those areas of both oceans that the two countries will agree upon.

The draft also says data and samples collected during the research can be exchanged between the two countries but cannot be handed over to a third party and cannot be used for commercial purposes. Any unutilised samples have to be sent back to the coordinators identified in the agreement.

Both parties shall take all measures to protect the secrecy of and avoid disclosure and unauthorised use of the information which is confidential as agreed by both parties and outside the public domain.

The exchange of biological materials, if any, shall be governed by the applicable provisions of the Indian Biodiversity Act 2002 and Bangladesh Biodiversity Act 2017 or equivalent legislative provisions of the respective countries, the draft MoU said.

The two countries will jointly bear the cost of the research and if any publication or document is created as a result of the research, it will be owned by the two countries.

Officials of Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute said the institute was established in 2018 for the purpose of oceanographic research, application of research findings and related work. 

The BORI Act 2015 allows the signing of MoUs between various domestic and foreign institutions and universities to boost cooperation in oceanography.

After the establishment of the Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute, four Bangladeshi scientists and officials visited NIO in Goa, India, and the National Institute of Ocean Technology in Chennai. 

Later, the Director of NIO proposed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute and sent a draft to that end.

Bangladesh finalised the draft and sent it to India in September 2019. In November of that year, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka changed the draft MoU and added some sub-articles before handing it back to the Bangladesh government.

A technical committee of the government reviewed the draft sent by India and decided that the inputs incorporated in the latest draft sent by India were inconsistent with the capacity and experience of Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute as a new institution. The committee agreed to proceed with the previous draft finalised in September 2019.

The draft finalised in 2019 was once again sent to India through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Later the Indian side agreed to it with some comments.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has sent the draft to the Ministry of Finance, seeking the opinion of the Finance Division on this matter.

Top News

India-Bangladesh / exploration / sea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

42m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

47m | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

4h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

17h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

21h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

1d | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency