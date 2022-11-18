Bangladesh, India home ministers discuss border management, common security issues

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, India home ministers discuss border management, common security issues

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Bangladesh, India home ministers discuss border management, common security issues

Bangladesh and Indian home ministers discussed various aspects relating to border management and common security-related issues as well as how to bring down border killings to a "zero" level.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan met with his Indian counterpart Amit Shah in the afternoon on the sidelines of "No Money for Terror" Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, which began in New Delhi Friday.

"Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security-related issues," the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted after the meeting.  

Regarding the repatriation of Rohingyas, the Indian side assured that India will continue its cooperation for the peaceful repatriation of the Rohingya people.

Both home ministers expressed the hope that they will stand beside each other during the need of time in future like in 1971 when the people of the two countries fought together against the Pakistani occupation forces.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman, Joint Secretary of Bangladesh home ministry Abu Hena Mostafa Zaman, Deputy High Commissioner Md Nural Islam, Minister (Consular) Selim Md Jahangir, among others, were present at the meeting.

Asaduzzaman arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a three-day official visit to attend the conference. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the two-day conference at Hotel Taj Palace on Friday morning.

As many as 450 delegates from 76 countries across the world have been attending the conference to discuss issues on terror financing and other related issues. Home ministers of 20 countries including Bangladesh, the Russian Federation, France, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore attended Friday's sessions.

Bangladesh presented a paper on terror financing through MTSS, Hawala/Hundi networks in a session Friday.

Top News

India / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

12h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

13h | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

14h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

5h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

8h | Videos
How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

13h | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'