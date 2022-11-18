Bangladesh, India home ministers discuss border management, common security issues

Bangladesh and Indian home ministers discussed various aspects relating to border management and common security-related issues as well as how to bring down border killings to a "zero" level.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan met with his Indian counterpart Amit Shah in the afternoon on the sidelines of "No Money for Terror" Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, which began in New Delhi Friday.

"Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security-related issues," the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted after the meeting.

Regarding the repatriation of Rohingyas, the Indian side assured that India will continue its cooperation for the peaceful repatriation of the Rohingya people.

Both home ministers expressed the hope that they will stand beside each other during the need of time in future like in 1971 when the people of the two countries fought together against the Pakistani occupation forces.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman, Joint Secretary of Bangladesh home ministry Abu Hena Mostafa Zaman, Deputy High Commissioner Md Nural Islam, Minister (Consular) Selim Md Jahangir, among others, were present at the meeting.

Asaduzzaman arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a three-day official visit to attend the conference. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the two-day conference at Hotel Taj Palace on Friday morning.

As many as 450 delegates from 76 countries across the world have been attending the conference to discuss issues on terror financing and other related issues. Home ministers of 20 countries including Bangladesh, the Russian Federation, France, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore attended Friday's sessions.

Bangladesh presented a paper on terror financing through MTSS, Hawala/Hundi networks in a session Friday.