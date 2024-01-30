Bangladesh-India to hold joint tourism fair: Faruk

Bangladesh

BSS
30 January, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 08:01 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-India to hold joint tourism fair: Faruk

BSS
30 January, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 08:01 pm
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on 30 Jan. Photo: BSS
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on 30 Jan. Photo: BSS

Bangladesh and India will take initiative to organise a joint tourism fair for increasing tourist inflow between the two neighbouring countries as well as promote regional tourism, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan said today.    

"We have discussed increasing tourism cooperation between Bangladesh and India, especially how to attract more tourists from India," he told reporters after Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on him at the Secretariat.    

"We have decided to hold joint tourism fairs and take steps to further ease the visa procedure," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister hoped that the existing friendship between Dhaka and New Delhi would be more concreted with the cooperation in the civil aviation and tourism industry.

"We want the continuation of Indian cooperation in the overall development of Bangladesh and India, we also discussed the new scheme for future", he said adding that the Indian side suggested some proposals in this regard during the meeting.

Besides, the minister said he also discussed enhancing air connectivity between Bangladesh and India.   

Responding to a query Khan said that he would discuss with foreign and home ministries on easing the visa issuance procedure including the provision of on-arrival visa for the intending foreign tourists to Bangladesh.

Regarding Biman's performance, the minister said currently the national flag carrier is running in profit while the government is working on purchasing new aircraft.

In reply to another question, the minister said that he has already directed concern authority for allocating dedicated counters for expats and valiant freedom fighters.

After the meeting, the Indian high commissioner said several Indian entrepreneurs showed keen interest to invest in Bangladesh's tourism industry.

"We are influencing and facilitating them (Indian investment)," Verma told reporters.   

The envoy also stressed for launching new air destinations between two friendly nations to boost tourism and leisure businesses.

"Especially India is interested in establishing air connectivity among India's North-Eastern states and Bangladesh", said the high commissioner.   

Replying to a query, the envoy said India issued 1.6 million visas for Bangladeshi nationals last year while New Delhi is considering issuing an arrival visa for Bangladeshis in future.  

Top News

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan / Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

7h | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

13h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

17m | Videos
Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

2h | Videos
What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

3h | Videos
United stands divided

United stands divided

4h | Videos