Bangladesh-India fuel pipeline will ensure energy security: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline will play a pivotal role in ensuring fuel security in Bangladesh while many countries across the globe are facing serious fuel crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"When many countries across the country are at the verge of fuel crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war at that time this pipeline will play a vital role in ensuring fuel security of our people," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating the 131.57-km cross-border 'Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline' as part of energy sector cooperation between the two neighbouring countries through which Bangladesh will import petroleum, especially diesel from India.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the newly built pipeline.

Hasina was connected from her official residence Ganabhaban while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was connected from his office.

Hasina said that both Bangladesh and India have materialised many possibilities in the recent past regarding the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.

"We have settled all our bilateral problems one by one," she said.

She mentioned that both the neighbouring countries are working together for their development.

"We are getting cooperation for our development from India," she said.

Hasina said that Bangladesh will be benefited variously due to the inauguration of the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline.

"The time and expenditure for importing diesel from India will be reduced significantly by this pipeline," she added.

She also mentioned that the supply of diesel in 16 districts in the northern region of the country will remain stable.