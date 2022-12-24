Bangladesh, India free trade pact on the cards

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 10:37 am

Related News

Bangladesh, India free trade pact on the cards

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 10:37 am
Bangladesh-India border. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh-India border. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Bangladesh and India have agreed to begin negotiations for a free trade agreement soon to boost two-way commerce and investments between the countries.

The development comes after Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi met his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal on Thursday (22 December), reports Live Mint.

After the two countries agreed to look into the possibility of making a trade deal, they worked together on a feasibility study called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

"Study confirmed the CEPA would provide a sound basis for substantial enhancement of trade and commercial partnership between the two countries... Both sides agreed to start the CEPA discussions at an early date,"  reads an official statement issued by Indian commerce ministry.

Bangladesh, India discuss rupee trade, FTA, re-opening of border haats

In such an agreement, the two countries either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they ease norms for promoting trade in services and attracting investments.

The bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India increased to USD 18.2 billion (USD 16.2 billion in exports and USD 2 billion in imports) in 2021–22, as against USD 10.8 billion in 2020–21, Live Mint reported, citing PTI.

"Further, both sides agreed that CEPA will create new jobs, raise living standards, and provide wider social and economic opportunities in India and Bangladesh," it added.

The two ministers also discussed various issues of mutual interest, including the removal of non-tariff barriers and port restrictions, re-opening of border haats, harmonization and mutual recognition of standards and procedures on both sides, settlement of trade in Indian rupees, strengthening connectivity and trade infrastructure.

Both Bangladesh and India agreed to work together to solve the problems that came up during the meeting and to make sure that the goals set out in the Joint Statement from September by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are met as soon as possible in letter and spirit. 

 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Bangladesh-India / free trade pact

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

4h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

4h | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1d | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

It is time for income investing

It is time for income investing

3h | TBS Markets
Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

21h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

19h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards