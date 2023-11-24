Bangladesh-India foreign secretary-level talks held in New Delhi

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen had a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Vinay Kwatra at Hydrabad House in New Delhi on Friday.

This was the second Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and India this year.

The first one was held in February in Dhaka.

At the Foreign Office Consultations, the two countries usually discuss all the major issues of mutual interests to promote cooperation encompassing all sectors.