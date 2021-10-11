Bangladesh-India flight frequency ‘to increase’
India and Bangladesh have mutually decided to increase the frequency of flights under the Air Bubble arrangement from 7 to 21 per week per country.
The decision, which is expected to benefit the passengers travelling for medical and business purposes, will take effect on October 15.
On August 28, the Indian Civil Aviation ministry in a statement said that flight operations between the two countries may resume from September 3 under the air bubble agreement.