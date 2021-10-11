Bangladesh-India flight frequency ‘to increase’

Bangladesh

UNB
11 October, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 08:41 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-India flight frequency ‘to increase’

UNB
11 October, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 08:41 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

India and Bangladesh have mutually decided to increase the frequency of flights under the Air Bubble arrangement from 7 to 21 per week per country.

The decision, which is expected to benefit the passengers travelling for medical and business purposes, will take effect on October 15.

On August 28, the Indian Civil Aviation ministry in a statement said that flight operations between the two countries may resume from September 3 under the air bubble agreement.

Top News

Bangladesh-India flight / Bangladesh / India / Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

2h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case