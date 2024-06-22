Bangladesh, India eye a vision statement from Hasina-Modi Saturday on future relations

Bangladesh and India are expected to see a "vision statement" from their two leaders on Saturday (22 June) that will depict a picture to which direction the relations between the two neighbouring countries will move forward.

"We will be able to see the vision statement that they will give for the people of the two countries on Saturday," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told Bangladeshi TV reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

He also indicated a significant announcement regarding Teesta water conservation, management and development, noting that India is interested in this area.

The foreign secretary said there are issues of investment on relevant projects centring on the Teesta River.

Though there were discussions on over a dozen MoUs and agreements, the two countries are likely to sign nine to 10 bilateral instruments on Saturday.

"It's a very important visit for us, the first state visit from the neighbouring countries. Both sides have a lot of expectations because the relationship is so special and so friendly," said the spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal, at a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday (21 June).

He said all will get more details of all the things that are there in the offing on Saturday - the discussions, MoUs, agreements - all that will be signed.

"Both sides are committed to deepen and strengthen this very special partnership that we have with Bangladesh," said the spokesperson.

Jaiswal said they will have a press engagement at 3pm Saturday, during which a special briefing by the Indian Foreign Secretary will be held.

"So you will come to know of all that we together agree to do on trade, defence and connectivity," he added.

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is paying a two-day state visit to India.

This is the first incoming bilateral state visit to India after the formation of the government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

During the visit, apart from holding bilateral consultations with her host, Hasina is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's state visit to India underlines their "close and abiding" ties.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this (Friday) evening. Appreciate her guidance on the further development of our special partnership," he said after meeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The meeting was held at the Hotel Taj Palace in the Indian capital.

Jaishankar shared the message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Bangladesh is a key partner and trusted neighbour of India. The visit will give a major boost to this celebrated bilateral partnership," Spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said after the arrival of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

Prime Minister's Private Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others, were present.

Sheikh Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and the Union Council of Ministers on June 9.