Bangladesh, India complimenting each other development: Envoy

Bangladesh

BSS
06 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:05 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, India complimenting each other development: Envoy

BSS
06 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:05 pm
File photo
File photo

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prany Kumar Verma today said the current bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India has been complementing each other's nation development while New Delhi counts Dhaka first in its neighbourhood operation policy. 
 
"Our Bilateral relationship today is truly multifaceted and complementing each other's nation development," he said while speaking at the unveiling Ceremony of Bharat Bichitra Special Edition on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee publication at Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
 
Verma said India and Bangladesh have been enjoying such an excellent relationship that finds "few parallels across the world".

"India caters top most priority to the relations with Bangladesh ... for us, as we often say, it is neighborhood first, but it is the neighborhood two ... it is Bangladesh first," he said.

The high commissioner noted that when India became president of G-20, New Delhi invited Bangladesh as a special guest country to join deliberations of that important multinational platform.

"We believe that the success of Bangladesh in contributing to global development, to address some of the global challenges, overcome the adversities and achieve progress ... those stories to be heard at the global platforms and from these important lessons can be drawn by others," he said. 

He said New Delhi not only honoured a very important friend of India but also is celebrating partnership and friendship by inviting Bangladesh as its special guest country at the G-20.
 
Since 1971, he said both Bangladesh and India together have become fast growing economies of the world today.

"Our advancing progress and our rising ambitions for a better future are creating new opportunities and new momentum for our cooperation," he said. 

He said there is a great degree of commitment from the leaders of our two countries who take the Bangladesh-India ties to newer heights.

"The Special edition of 'Bharat Bichitra', that also marked 50th year of this flagship publication of the High Commission of India," the envoy said. 

In these 50 years, he said, 'Bharat Bichitra' has captured all the major moments and milestones of India Bangladesh relationship and it has also been a reservoir of all sentiments and mutual empathy.

He said that 'Bharat Bichitra' has been a valuable platform to promote the cultural exchange with Bangladesh and to enhance the standing of India among the people of Bangladesh.

First issue of the magazine was published in April 1973, since then, its publication has gone on uninterruptedly even during the Covid-19 pandemic, he added. 

The special edition, which was unveiled today, features articles, interviews, translations that reflect the diversity and richness of Indian culture and also chronicles development and contribution of Bangladesh to the region and the world. 

Asaduzzaman Noor, MP, Bangla Academy president writer Selina Hossain and director general poet Mohammad Nurul Huda also spoke among others while a number of eminent poets recited poems marking the occasion.

Top News

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

8h | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

12h | Explorer
The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

10h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

2h | TBS World
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

5h | TBS Career
Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

8h | TBS Stories
FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds