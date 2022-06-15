Bangladesh-India committee identifies new locations for intake well along Feni River

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 11:03 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A joint committee of Bangladesh and India has identified new locations for construction of an intake well along the Feni River for various drinking water and irrigation projects.

District Magistrate (DM) of South Tripura district Saju Waheed A said, "The delegation of both the countries finalised the location [on Tuesday]. The design for the intake well was handed over to Bangladesh officials for approval and once it's done, the construction work of the intake well will begin."

"On Bangladesh side, the officials raised concerns over the pending river bank protection work, which will be allowed to start after getting approval from the Tripura government and BSF, Tripura Frontier. It was a fruitful meeting between two countries and I hope that the long pending issue will get resolved as soon as possible," he added.
 reports Northeast Today.

A 12-member Bangladesh delegation including Chief Engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board, Chittagong Md Ramzan Ali Pramanik, was welcomed by DM of South Tripura district Saju Waheed A in Tripura on Tuesday.

The DM was accompanied by SDM of Sabroom sub-division Debdas Debbarma and officials of various departments of Tripura government including Irrigation and Water Resources departments.

Previously on 18 February, the same delegation of India and Bangladesh inspected the drinking water and irrigation projects along the Feni River. The joint delegation of India and Bangladesh visited the proposed site for the intake well, to be constructed by India to draw 1.62 cusecs of water from the Feni River at the Indo-Bangladesh international border. 

The engineering aspects of the projects were discussed between the representatives of the two countries. 

During this meeting and inspection, Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) were present with the officials of both sides.

 

