Bangladesh, India to celebrate Moitree Dibosh Monday 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
05 December, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 03:40 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, India to celebrate Moitree Dibosh Monday 

TBS Report 
05 December, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 03:40 pm
Bangladesh, India to celebrate Moitree Dibosh Monday 

Bangladesh and India have completed preparations for the celebration of Moitree Dibosh (Friendship Day) on Monday marking the historic day when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state in 1971. 

India was the second country after Bhutan to recognise Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

The day has been designated by the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India as Bangladesh-India Friendship Day or Moitree Dibosh in March this year, reads a press release. 

As part of the celebration, the day will be jointly commemorated in the capitals of 18 selected countries, including Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE, USA, Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore and UK,. 

Respective diplomatic missions of Bangladesh and India will also celebrate the occasion. 

The program includes address by the Heads of the Missions of Bangladesh and India, address by the Chief Guest from the host country, cultural program, screening of documentary on Bangladesh-India bilateral relations followed by reception showcasing foods of both the countries. 

A photographic exhibition, depicting the historic relationship between the two countries and seminars is also being organised by some Missions as part of the joint celebrations. 

Bangladesh and India have taken up yearlong programs to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations on various other fronts. 

Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition is being displayed in various cities of Bangladesh and India. 

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India in March this year during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The two leaders also unveiled postage stamps commemorating 50 years of Bangladesh-India friendship at that time. 

Exchange of visits by war veterans, exchange of visits of naval vessels, sporting events, cultural events and other programs are also being hosted to mark the 50th anniversary of friendship between the two countries. 

Bangladesh-India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

4h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

22h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

22h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21