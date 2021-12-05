Bangladesh, India to celebrate Moitree Dibosh Monday 

Bangladesh and India have completed preparations for the celebration of Moitree Dibosh (Friendship Day) on Monday marking the historic day when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state in 1971.

India was the second country after Bhutan to recognise Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The day has been designated by the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India as Bangladesh-India Friendship Day or Moitree Dibosh in March this year, reads a press release.

As part of the celebration, the day will be jointly commemorated in the capitals of 18 selected countries, including Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE, USA, Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore and UK,.

Respective diplomatic missions of Bangladesh and India will also celebrate the occasion.

The program includes address by the Heads of the Missions of Bangladesh and India, address by the Chief Guest from the host country, cultural program, screening of documentary on Bangladesh-India bilateral relations followed by reception showcasing foods of both the countries.

A photographic exhibition, depicting the historic relationship between the two countries and seminars is also being organised by some Missions as part of the joint celebrations.

Bangladesh and India have taken up yearlong programs to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations on various other fronts.

Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition is being displayed in various cities of Bangladesh and India.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India in March this year during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders also unveiled postage stamps commemorating 50 years of Bangladesh-India friendship at that time.

Exchange of visits by war veterans, exchange of visits of naval vessels, sporting events, cultural events and other programs are also being hosted to mark the 50th anniversary of friendship between the two countries.