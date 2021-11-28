Bangladesh-India border forces meet in Meghalaya to resolve security matters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 12:38 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-India border forces meet in Meghalaya to resolve security matters

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 12:38 pm
Photo: ANI News
Photo: ANI News

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) began a bi-annual conference in Meghalaya on Saturday to settle security-related issues along the two nations' border.

The 'Inspectors General Border Security Force (BSF)-Region Commanders Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-level Border Co-Ordination Conference' began at the BSF's Umpling campus in Shillong, reports Times of India.

Frontier headquarters BSF is hosting the three-day conference on November 27-29.

The two border guarding troops meet bi-annually to address concerns such as livestock smuggling, narcotics, counterfeit cash, and contraband products, as well as to resolve security difficulties along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The BSF welcomed the BGB team at Dawki integrated check post on Saturday morning.

The BGB delegation consisting of ten members is headed by Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, Additional Director General, Region Commander of South East Region Chattogram.

From BSF, the Indian delegation is headed by Susanta Kumar Nath, Inspector General (Tripura Frontier) along with 11 members from Meghalaya, Guwahati, Silchar and Tripura Frontier of BSF.

The meeting will come to a close on 29 November with the heads of both delegations signing the joint record of discussion.

 

Top News

BSF / BGB / meet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

7m | Panorama
A flock of parakeets fly over a golden paddy field at Rangunia&#039;s Gumai Beel in Chattogram. According to the locals, the birds are attracted to the smell of mature paddy and come to the area during harvesting season in great numbers to have a feast. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Kamol Das

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

3h | In Focus
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

19h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

19h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

19h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 