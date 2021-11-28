Bangladesh-India border forces meet in Meghalaya to resolve security matters

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) began a bi-annual conference in Meghalaya on Saturday to settle security-related issues along the two nations' border.

The 'Inspectors General Border Security Force (BSF)-Region Commanders Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-level Border Co-Ordination Conference' began at the BSF's Umpling campus in Shillong, reports Times of India.

Frontier headquarters BSF is hosting the three-day conference on November 27-29.

The two border guarding troops meet bi-annually to address concerns such as livestock smuggling, narcotics, counterfeit cash, and contraband products, as well as to resolve security difficulties along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The BSF welcomed the BGB team at Dawki integrated check post on Saturday morning.

The BGB delegation consisting of ten members is headed by Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, Additional Director General, Region Commander of South East Region Chattogram.

From BSF, the Indian delegation is headed by Susanta Kumar Nath, Inspector General (Tripura Frontier) along with 11 members from Meghalaya, Guwahati, Silchar and Tripura Frontier of BSF.

The meeting will come to a close on 29 November with the heads of both delegations signing the joint record of discussion.