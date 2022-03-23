Bangladesh-India bonds of friendship celebrated in Brussels

The Embassies of Bangladesh and India in Brussels have jointly celebrated Maitri Dibosh or Friendship Day in Brussels.

In an elegant event held on 21 March at the classic Steigenberger Wiltcher's Hotel in Brussels, Ambassador Mahbub Hassan Saleh of Bangladesh and Ambassador Santosh Jha of India welcomed international colleagues and friends from the government, think tanks, academia and media of Belgium and Luxembourg as well as dignitaries from the EU institutions, reads a press release.

In his speech, Ambassador Saleh highlighted the ties of culture, history and the spiritual bonds of life and nature that the two countries share.

He reiterated the gratitude of the people and the Government of Bangladesh to the people and the Government of India for the latter's crucial role in the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

Highlighting the unique nature of the relationship, Ambassador Saleh said, "The emotive dynamics of our bond of friendship cannot be described or matched by any other relationship''.

He underscored the robust and ever-deepening nature of the institutional friendship between Bangladesh and India which includes among others the issues of security, connectivity, water, land and maritime boundary, trade and investment, culture and people to people contact.

Highlighting the courage and bravery with which the Freedom Fighters and Indian Soldiers together stood up against the atrocities committed by the Pakistani forces, Ambassador Santosh Jha said "It was India's honour to be part of this moral struggle''.

He commended Bangladesh for emerging today as a strong role model for socio-economic growth.

An impressive dance recital was presented by the Bangladeshi cultural troupe, Dhriti Nartanalaya, led by Warda Rihab.