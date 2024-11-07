Bangladesh, India Army chiefs discuss 'issues of mutual interest'

Bangladesh's Army Chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, held a virtual interaction with his Indian counterpart, Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, marking the first direct communication between the two countries' Army chiefs since the Sheikh Hasina government fell in a violent uprising on August 5, which forced Hasina to flee Bangladesh.

In a statement, the Indian Army noted that Dwivedi "interacted with General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army, on a video teleconference." The two leaders "exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including bilateral Defence Cooperation," the statement added.

India and Bangladesh, under the Hasina administration, have enjoyed close ties and strengthened cooperation across various areas, including defense and internal security. General Zaman himself is known to have a positive relationship with India's military leadership, reports Indian Express.

The meeting also comes against a backdrop of reports of attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. The interim government in Bangladesh has assured India it is taking all necessary steps to protect minorities, a goal in which the Bangladesh Army may play a key role.

The biannual meeting between the countries' border guarding forces, originally scheduled for this month, has been postponed. These meetings have been essential for addressing shared concerns and strengthening cooperation on preventing cross-border crimes.