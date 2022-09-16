Bangladesh-India are connected through the heart: Doraiswami

Bangladesh

UNB
16 September, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 01:21 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-India are connected through the heart: Doraiswami

UNB
16 September, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 01:21 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has said Bangladesh-India relationship is a "train" that must keep moving to do more great things together.

"That energy needs to be carried through," he said, adding that there are many great things that the two countries have achieved together in the past decade which should be celebrated.

Speaking at a reception at the High Commission of India in Dhaka last (September 15, 2022) evening, Doraiswami said people of Bangladesh and India are connected through hearts and souls; and it is stronger than blood relations.

Doraiswami said Bangladesh-India relationship will have challenges but it is a relationship built with the connection between hearts.

The Indian diplomat said, the most important aspect of Bangladesh-India ties is: "We are your relatives and you are our relatives."

Therefore, he said, expectations from each other can sometimes be unrealistic.

The High Commissioner urged his friends in Bangladesh to always look at the glass as "half full".

"We have, of course, things that we need to do together," he said.

Doraiswami said there are many kinds of honour that one has in life but serving in a country like Bangladesh – the country that is of such significance and importance to India — has doubled the honour.

Current and former ministers, opposition leaders, business leaders, diplomats, civil society members, artistes and senior journalists joined the reception hosted by the High Commission to say goodbye.

Indian Ambassador Vikram Kumar Doraiswami / Bangladesh - India Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

4h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

The magic of London

5h | Explorer
A significant number of people took notice of the new kind of Bangla cinema arriving in the theatres. The result is a new surge of audiences coming to see these films. Photo: Courtesy

Hawa, Poran get theatre owners excited about the future of Bangladeshi cinema

5h | Splash
A bicycle made by Bikesmith, the one and only handmade bicycle production house in Bangladesh. Noman Shaikat, a diploma engineer, started the company from scratch with a starting capital of Tk3 lakh only. Photo: Courtesy

Wheels of change: Handmade, eco-friendly bicycles take country by storm

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

4h | Videos
How to safeguard disaster affected people

How to safeguard disaster affected people

4h | Videos
Traffic police making the impossible possible

Traffic police making the impossible possible

4h | Videos
Cozy rainy day recipes

Cozy rainy day recipes

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation