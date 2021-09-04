Bangladesh-India air bubble flights to resume Sunday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 10:01 am

Related News

Bangladesh-India air bubble flights to resume Sunday

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 10:01 am
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

Bangladesh-India air bubble flights will resume from Sunday (5 September) after being suspended for four months due to rising coronavirus infections.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) revealed this by a press release on Saturday.

On Friday, the CAAB agreed to resume air bubble flights to India. An official notice issued by CAAB stated that the flights shall continue to operate in such a manner until scheduled international flights resume between the two countries.

According to the notice, Bangladesh Biman, Novo Air and US Bangla Airlines will jointly operate seven flights a week between Dhaka and various cities of India under the current air bubble flight agreement.

However, CAAB proposed to increase the frequency to 10 flights a week.

The flights will operate with 90% of their total seating capacity with mandatory 14-day quarantines and PCR tests for travelling passengers irrespective of them showing Covid-19 symptoms.

Bangladesh suspended all international flights to and from Bangladesh on 14 April after the start of the second wave of coronavirus in the country. After being closed for 16 days, operation of international flights resumed from 1 May except for 12 countries including India.

Top News

Air bubble flights / Flights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

1d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

1d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

1d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates