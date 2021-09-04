Bangladesh-India air bubble flights to resume Sunday

Bangladesh-India air bubble flights will resume from Sunday (5 September) after being suspended for four months due to rising coronavirus infections.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) revealed this by a press release on Saturday.

On Friday, the CAAB agreed to resume air bubble flights to India. An official notice issued by CAAB stated that the flights shall continue to operate in such a manner until scheduled international flights resume between the two countries.

According to the notice, Bangladesh Biman, Novo Air and US Bangla Airlines will jointly operate seven flights a week between Dhaka and various cities of India under the current air bubble flight agreement.

However, CAAB proposed to increase the frequency to 10 flights a week.

The flights will operate with 90% of their total seating capacity with mandatory 14-day quarantines and PCR tests for travelling passengers irrespective of them showing Covid-19 symptoms.

Bangladesh suspended all international flights to and from Bangladesh on 14 April after the start of the second wave of coronavirus in the country. After being closed for 16 days, operation of international flights resumed from 1 May except for 12 countries including India.