Bangladesh-India air bubble flights to resume Friday

Bangladesh-India air bubble flights will resume from Friday (3 September) after being suspended for four months due to rising coronavirus infections.

The air bubble flights will be operated until international flights resume, according to a letter of the Indian Civil Aviation Ministry to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

Flight operations under the air bubble will begin with seven frequencies per week.

Indian carriers that will be operating in Dhaka would be SpiceJet, Air India, and IndiGo, according to the letter signed by Indian Undersecretary Anup Pant.

"Passengers travelling from Bangladesh to India shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned (port of entry)," their letter read.

The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry also proposed that instead of a blanket restriction of 140 passengers per aircraft the capacity may be restricted to a specific percentage of the installed seat in the flight.