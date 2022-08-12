Bangladesh, India agree to elevate military engagements in defence talk

India and Bangladesh held defence talks on Thursday where both the countries agreed to strengthen defence cooperation and elevate military engagements.

The Indian Ministry of Defence said, "The talks covered the existing bilateral exercises and training and agreed to increase the complexity of these exercises. Various aspects of defence industrial and capability building cooperation came up for detailed discussions."

This was the 4th India-Bangladesh Annual Defence Dialogue, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman."

Both sides emphasised the need to work closely to implement the $500 million line of credit extended by India for defence items, reports the Indian Express.

The two sides reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further elevate engagements between the Armed Forces, added the MoD

The two sides expressed satisfaction that collaboration is growing despite difficulties imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Armed Forces of both countries continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and the increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of the relations of both countries, the Ministry said.

Dr Ajay Kumar invited the Bangladeshi delegation for the upcoming Def-Expo 2022 and stated that in the domain of defence industry both countries have great potential of cooperation in defence trade, co-development and joint production. He also commended Bangladesh for its efforts in UN peacekeeping.