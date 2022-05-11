Bangladesh improves slightly in the cigarette tax index report

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 06:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh improves slightly in the cigarette tax index report

The latest report shows an opportunity for the country to improve its performance by increasing the price of cigarettes

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 06:54 pm
Bangladesh improves slightly in the cigarette tax index report

Bangladesh has improved its score on cigarette taxation policy, from 2.38 in 2018 to 2.63 in 2020, according to a new global report.

However, the country is still lagging far behind the top-performing countries in the Cigarette Tax Scorecard.

Bangladesh got an overall score of 2.63 out of 5 possible points, which is higher than the global average (2.28), says the 2nd edition of the cigarette tax index, released by Tobacconomics, a research initiative by the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC).

New Zealand and Ecuador scored the highest with scores of 4.63, followed by the United Kingdom and Canada, with scores of 4.38 and 4.25, respectively.  

The latest report shows ample opportunities for Bangladesh to improve its performance by increasing the price of cigarettes, increasing the tax share of the price, and improving the existing tobacco tax structure, said a press release of Progga (Knowledge for Progress).

The findings of the Bangladesh part of this year's report were unveiled on Wednesday in a virtual event, organised by research and anti-tobacco advocacy organisation Progga with support from Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids (CTFK). 

The latest edition of the Tobacconomics Cigarette Tax Scorecard presents an actionable assessment of the cigarette tax policies of 160 countries, using data for the year 2020 from the World Health Organization's biennial report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic.

As the chief guest, eminent economist and convener of the National Anti-Tobacco Platform, Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said, "The study findings can help our policymakers to adopt effective tobacco tax policies. The prices of cigarettes and other tobacco products should be hiked to bring these products beyond the purchasing power of the people. Without such measures, the realisation of the Prime Minister's vision to build a tobacco-free country would be impossible."

Dr Nigar Nargis, senior scientific director, of Tobacco Control Research of the American Cancer Society and a member of the Tobacconomics team, presented the findings.

Vandana Shah, regional director, South Asia programs CTFK,  Mostafizur Rahman, lead policy advisor, CTFK-Bangladesh, Md Shafiqul Islam, Head of Programs, Bangladesh, Policy Advocacy and Communication, Vital Strategies; Syed Mahbubul Alam, technical advisor, The Union; and ABM Zubair, executive director, Progga also spoke.

Top News

tax / Tobacco / PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

8h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

9h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

2h | Videos
Solve the problem of foot cracking

Solve the problem of foot cracking

2h | Videos
Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

2h | Videos
Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec