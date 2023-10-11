Bangladesh an important and growing trade partner: Sweden

Bangladesh

11 October, 2023
During her visit, the Swedish state secretary had “constructive discussions” with representatives of the government of Bangladesh as well as civil society representatives and development partners

Photo: UNB
Sweden will continue to work to enhance its partnership with Bangladesh and support its path towards sustainable economic growth and inclusive development, Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation and International Trade Diana Janse said today.

"Bangladesh is an important and growing trade partner," she said while wrapping up her two-day visit to Bangladesh.

Janse said Swedish development cooperation has been a cornerstone of bilateral relations and today the ties between the two countries are "multifaceted, dynamic and growing".

"I am happy to pay my first visit to Bangladesh. Last year's 50th anniversary between our countries was a milestone and we are proud to have been part of Bangladesh impressive development journey. Our partnership is in transition," she said.

During her visit, the state secretary had "constructive discussions" with representatives of the government of Bangladesh, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, as well as civil society representatives and development partners.

She discussed bilateral trade relations, the business environment and how to further support for the green transition with representatives of Swedish companies, said the Swedish Embassy in a media release on Wednesday.

In the meetings with Bangladeshi counterparts, discussions revolved around bilateral ties, focusing on areas where Sweden and Bangladesh see possibilities for enhanced partnership, including finding synergies between development and trade, sustainability and the green transition.

Topics related to democracy, including the importance of free, fair and participatory elections, human rights and the situation of the Rohingya refugees were also discussed.

Both sides exchanged views on the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Indo Pacific.

Jansen visited Swedish supported community activities on WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) and Urban Health Care Services in Dhaka.

In addition, the Swedish delegation also visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, following up on Swedish support to the crisis.

Diana Janse is State Secretary to the Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forsell since November 2022.

The current Strategy for Development Cooperation covers the years 2021-2025. It focuses on four areas: inclusive economic development; democracy, human rights, rule of law and gender equality; health and climate and environment.

In addition, Sweden is actively engaged and supports efforts to provide assistance to the Rohingya refugees as well for as the host communities in Cox's Bazar District.

More than 50 Swedish companies are active in Bangladesh, many of them well known global brands.

